Lee Carter has been pulled back from the brink of suicide in tonight’s hard-hitting episode of EastEnders.

Emotional scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap saw Lee contemplate jumping from the roof of a car park, only to talked down by attendant Karen.

Viewers had witnessed the pressure mount for Lee, who is struggling with debt and guilt after getting involved in a robbery at the Queen Vic. But thankfully he chose not to take his own life following a heart to heart on the top level of the multi-storey.

“It’s important that we show there is light at the end of the tunnel for someone like Lee,” actor Danny-Boy Hatchard told RadioTimes.com tonight. “We need to demonsrate – or at the very least insinuate - that there will be a progression in Lee’s mental health directly afterwards.”

Asked about the experience of portraying Lee’s agony, the actor added: “It’s certainly been challenging. It’s something we’ve had to handle very delicately and make sure that a lot of attention to detail is paid. It’s been very educational and, to some extent, tiring at times. But I have had to detach myself from it on a personal level in order to treat it as professionally as I can.”

EastEnders has been working with the Samaritans on the plotline and media advisor Lorna Fraser commented to RT that those experiencing similar issues to Lee should speak out:

“Anyone who feels affected by Lee’s story needs to talk. It’s as simple as that. Reach out to somebody and don’t bottle it up. Don’t carry on suffering in silence because that can be both damaging and dangerous.

“There’s lots of support out there. People wanting to help – so talk. Whether it’s someone you know and trust or by picking up the phone and speaking to the Samaritans. We really want people who are affected to reach out.”

As for Lee’s own future, it seems that the story is not over yet. Fans may have seen him reconcile with wife Whitney, but with the Carters still in the dark about Lee’s complicity in the recent break, it’s surely only a matter of time before the truth comes out. Added Hatchard:

“I think this is one of Lee’s biggest worries. Lee ultimately put Ollie’s life at risk and he knows that’s unforgivable. It would be a tough truth for Mick to hear…”

