What does it feel like to be in the driving seat of the Flying Scotsman? Time to find out: BBC4 will take you on a special hour-long trip on the famous train for a one-off documentary.

Using "cab cameras", this shining example of "slow TV" will capture veteran driver Roger Norfolk and fireman Ryan Green in action, talking their audience through the mechanics and challenges of preserving the age of steam.

Regulators, valves, pistons, smokeboxes, signalling systems... there will be plenty for train geeks and novices alike. Meanwhile, viewers will get a unique view as locomotive 60103 shoots down the Severn Valley Railway on a journey through stunning landscapes from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.

What time is it on BBC4?

The Flying Scotman From The Footplate will air at 9pm on Thursday 29th December

What is "slow TV"?

Remember last Christmas, when BBC4 transported viewers to Norway for a hypnotic real-time two-hour sleigh ride through Karasjok? Or the follow-up bus trip through the Yorkshire Dales, titled All Aboard! The Country Bus?

This is a bit like that.

The concept is to show an ordinary event in its complete length. But in this case, locomotive 60103's journey is far from an everyday event: the 93-year-old train's restoration was only completed in February, and it is only scheduled for a select few journeys this year. Better make the most of it...

