Tributes from the entertainment world have been flooding in for Debbie Reynolds who has died following a stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Mia Farrow, Bette Midler and Chaka Khan are among those who took to Twitter in reaction to the passing of a Hollywood legend:

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Such overwhelming grief 4 Debbie Reynolds 2 check out after losing her daughter. Rest in power, sweet angels. 2016, no more please! pic.twitter.com/UDyiaEPleo — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 29, 2016

“You’ve opened heaven’s portal here on earth for this poor mortal. You are my lucky star…” Sad farewell to the incomparable Debbie Reynolds — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

First @carrieffisher now a music theater queen of film @DebbieReynolds1 we miss you. Love to the family — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 29, 2016

Reynolds first shot to fame after starring in 1952 hit Singin' in the Rain, and Ore Oduba – who won Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month, thanks in part to his take on the musical classic – paid tribute to his inspiration:

‪It was mine and @realjoanneclifton's honour to dance in the footsteps of two icons. Debbie Reynolds' legacy will live long after her passing 💔 our thoughts with their family this week #ripdebbie A photo posted by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:27pm PST

The BBC sports presenter was one of many famous fans who referenced Reynolds' iconic first role, including Gene Kelly's widow Patricia...

Gene always told me that @Debbie Reynolds was the perfect person for the role. And so she was....Sending much love to her family and the scores of people she has touched. #debbiereynolds (genekelly.com) A photo posted by Patricia Kelly (@genekellylegacy) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

So sad to say goodbye to an icon of the silver screen, Debbie Reynolds. Singing in the Rain is my #1 favorite film! I had the chance to perform with her When I was in High School. She always had grace, and will now have it eternally. RIP A photo posted by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:32pm PST

#DebbieReynolds was a MAGNIFICENT triple-threat who won the WORLD'S heart in "Singin' in the Rain," a film that forever changed my life. pic.twitter.com/14pspVUuxY — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 29, 2016

The stars of Will and Grace paid tribute to the actress who in later years portrayed Debra Messing's on-screen mother in the series:

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here... #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Meanwhile, plenty of celebrities shared their condolences with Reynolds and Fisher's family, especially the latter's daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

#CarrieFisher & your mom #DebbieReynolds may you both walk with the Angels. My condolences to Bryan and Billie Lourd & your family #RIP pic.twitter.com/bmRpohvK77 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) December 29, 2016

I can't believe that Debbie Reynolds passed away. Billie Lourd is so young to have to carry so much grief at once. Bless you child. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 29, 2016

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

It is understandable #DebbieReynolds went to join her daughter, there is nothing like a mothers love. Much compassion for the family! — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Sending so much love tonight to a family that brought so much light to this world. Rest in ❤️ Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them. — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016

And it didn't escape the notice of some that the curse of 2016 has struck yet again...

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016