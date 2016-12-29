Tributes from the entertainment world have been flooding in for Debbie Reynolds who has died following a stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. 

Mia Farrow, Bette Midler and Chaka Khan are among those who took to Twitter in reaction to the passing of a Hollywood legend:

Reynolds first shot to fame after starring in 1952 hit Singin' in the Rain, and Ore Oduba – who won Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month, thanks in part to his take on the musical classic – paid tribute to his inspiration:

The BBC sports presenter was one of many famous fans who referenced Reynolds' iconic first role, including Gene Kelly's widow Patricia...

The stars of Will and Grace paid tribute to the actress who in later years portrayed Debra Messing's on-screen mother in the series:

 

Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤

A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:52pm PST

Meanwhile, plenty of celebrities shared their condolences with Reynolds and Fisher's family, especially the latter's daughter, actress Billie Lourd. 

And it didn't escape the notice of some that the curse of 2016 has struck yet again... 