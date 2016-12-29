Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ★★★★

9.00pm-12.20am ITV

In this, the sixth film, the mood darkens as the true nature of the perils facing Harry, Ron and Hermione become ever clearer. The plot revolves around the discovery of a mysterious book and Harry’s attempts to persuade retired, reclusive Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) to unlock his memories of Tom Riddle, who grew up to be Lord Voldemort. This was the film that seemed to present the producers and director David Yates with most problems. Its release date was postponed while reshooting took place, usually a sure sign of trouble. But, never fear, it turned out fine in the end.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





