Animated film Ethel & Ernest aired on the BBC last night, and it’s safe to say that the adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ book about his beloved parents from the 1920s to the 1970s went down a storm with RadioTimes.com readers.

After the programme finished airing we asked for your opinions – and they were almost universally positive.

Many said the drama, which took in the struggles of the depression, World War Two and beyond, reminded the of their own family backgrounds and accurately reflected British history.

While others just found the whole thing a bit emotional.

And everyone could agree on one thing – Ethel and Ernest were the surprise hit of the Christmas telly season.

Take THAT, Call the Midwife's Christmas special (just kidding, we love you too).