Actress Emily Head has joined the cast of Emmerdale to play Rebecca White, the feisty sister of Chrissie and aunt of the troubled Lachlan.

Show bosses are promising a 'dramatic entrance' for Rebecca, who will arrive in the village this October. The upcoming storyline will see Rebecca destabilise Chrissie's standing in the village, while dad Lawrence will attempt to reunite the warring sisters.

Head, 27, who is best known for playing Carli D'Amato in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, said today of her signing: "I am really looking forward to joining the Emmerdale cast, and so excited to be the one to put a face to the name Rebecca White. I can't wait to see how the village reacts to her arrival."

Series producer Iain MacLeod added: "The character of Rebecca is a brilliant addition to the village. She's funny, feisty and flirtatious - she might turn your fella's head but, importantly, she has a good heart.

"Emily couldn't be more perfect for this role and we're delighted to have her aboard - the chemistry between her and our regulars is already electric."

The White family is currently at the centre of a high-profile storyline that has seen Chrissie frame Andy for the crime of shooting patriarch Lawrence. With Andy currently on the run, will Rebecca end up being the one to expose the secret at the heart of Home Farm?

