A desperate Lee Carter is to contemplate taking his own life in tomorrow night’s harrowing episode of EastEnders.

Viewers tonight saw Lee leave a note for his family as problems with his mental health continued to escalate. Fans of the BBC1 soap have already seen Lee hide his financial woes from the Carters, with the character having even resorted to theft from his nearest and dearest in order to stay afloat.

With wife Whitney having now found out that he was involved in the recent robbery at the Queen Vic, Lee’s guilt will become too much and he decides that his family would be better off without him.

EastEnders has been working closely with the Samaritans on the storyline and their media advisor Lorna Fraser said tonight:

“Given the sensitivities with covering the topic of suicide we were pleased that EastEnders came to us for guidance on Lee Carter’s storyline.

“Increasing people’s understanding on the issues surrounding suicide, such as the kinds of problems that can lead a person to experience suicidal feelings and encouraging people to seek help, can help generate conversation and for some this can be a lifeline.

“Coverage of suicide, in drama and news, carries an element of risk, therefore it’s important that guidance is sought. Samaritans has been working with the media for over two decades providing expert advice on this.

“We would encourage any viewers who have been touched by Lee’s story to get in touch with Samaritans, we are here day and night, to listen and give confidential support. People can call us free of charge on 116123, or email jo@samaritans.org or find the details for your local branch at www.samaritans.org. Calls to Samaritans’ helpline do not show up on phone bills.”

Actor Danny-Boy Hatchard, who plays Lee, added: “Lee’s storyline is covering such an incredibly important and serious issue and I can only hope that his journey will encourage people to speak out about their problems and come to realise they are not alone.”

