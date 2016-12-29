12 of the best Christmas movies on Amazon All the best Christmas films available to stream, rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 29 December 2016 at 3:14PM With a stack of movies to rent, buy or stream, Amazon is the place to go if you're after a Christmas film to fuel the festive spirit. From all-time classics like It's a Wonderful Life to modern marvels like Frozen and Elf, check out 12 of the best Christmas films available through Amazon Video in 2016. Elf Director Jon Favreau's sweet seasonal comedy relies entirely on the talents of Will Ferrell, who plays Buddy, a fully grown adult raised from a baby by Santa's little helpers. Now too clumsy and outsized - by elf standards - to assist with present creation and testing, Buddy discovers the existence of his birth father (James Caan in full-bore Scrooge mode) and heads for New York... Rent on Amazon continue reading