Based on the popular and award-winning book that tells the story of his parents' lives, Ethel & Ernest was a long-awaited and star studded Raymond Briggs adaptation that looks set to be a real Christmas cracker.

Starring Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent as milkman Ernest and Brenda Blethyn as his wife Ethel, the story told the tale of Briggs' parents across six decades from the 1920s to the 1970s as they live through changing and troubling times from the depression to the second world war and beyond.

The animated film also starred the voice talents of Luke Treadway, Virginia McKenna, EastEnders legend June Brown, Call the Midwife's Pam Ferris, The Thick of It star Roger Allam and the Fast Show's Simon Day.

But what did you think of the film? Did it light up your Christmas, or leave you wishing you'd watched something on the other side?

