Silent Witness has marked its 20th series with this special picture of the current cast.

The forensic crime drama returns to BBC1 on Monday January 2 with Emilia Fox making her 12 series in the guise of forensic pathologist Nikki Alexander. She joined the show in series 8, taking over the lead role from Amanda Burton.

Pictured above are the characters Thomas Chamberlain (played by Richard Lintern), Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr), Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox).

The show, which first aired on February 21 1996, is now the longest-running crime drama currently airing on TV anywhere in the world.

By the end of series 20 there will have been 380 episodes of the show, which is hugely popular around the globe.

Emilia Fox would have starred in 126 episodes of the drama. Liz Carr and David Caves would have starred in 50 and Richard Lintern in 40 episodes.

Guest stars over the 20 series have included Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daisy Ridley, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Dee, Tamsin Egerton, Jason Watkins, Andrew Sachs and Emily Mortimer.

Silent Witness returns to BBC1 on Monday 2nd January and continues on Tuesday 3rd January