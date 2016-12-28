Masterchef's John Torode has said he is “OK” after being hospitalised in London following an incident on Boxing Day.

The 51-year-old chef and presenter tweeted today that he is now fine – and thanked hospital staff for the care they showed him:

Thank you all for your kind wishes. I really am ok but a massive thank you to St. Mary's & the NHS for everything #stmaryshospitalpaddington — John Torode (@JohnTorode1) December 28, 2016

Torode said that he "took a tumble while out riding" suggesting that his accident may have involved either a horse or some form of two-wheeled transport.

I really am ok everyone ! Thank you , just took a tumble whilst out riding , & posted photo to thank the Docs , nurses and all at St Mary's — John Torode (@JohnTorode1) December 28, 2016

Yesterday his girlfriend Lisa Faulkner said Torode was left "very bruised" as a result of his mishap and shared a picture (above) of him lying on a hospital bed.

The actress said that Torode had had a "lucky escape" after the incident which occurred while they were believed to be spending Christmas at London’s Claridges hotel.

Torode was also well enough to tweet his condolences about the death of Carrie Fisher last night.