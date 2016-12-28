As news of Carrie Fisher's tragic passing broke, tributes poured in for the world's beloved Princess Leia - but Fisher was so much more than a princess from a galaxy far, far away.

She was a cracking comic actress

Catastrophe’s just the tip of the iceberg.

A ridiculously gifted public speaker

As she displayed when she spoke about her co-star Harrison Ford when he received the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

And when she roasted George Lucas during the ceremony for his.

A wonderful author

I really like this quote from Postcards from the Edge. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/1hMcgqAIjb — Rob Williams (@BobJWilliams) December 27, 2016

"Instant gratification takes too long" - Postcards From The Edge, Carrie Fisher — Happy Holidays (@thelukeleal) December 28, 2016

'I'm so glad that I got sober now so I can be hyper-conscious for this series of humiliations.'



- Postcards From the Edge #CarrieFisher — AxeGrrl (@Axe_Grrl) December 28, 2016

The fact that "Postcards From The Edge" inspired me even more than "Star Wars" is really saying something. #CarrieFisher — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 27, 2016

Not only did she pen some brilliant memoirs, she also gave us brilliant books like Postcards From The Edge, which went on to become a rather memorable movie with Meryl Streep as the leading lady.

And a gifted script doctor

You have her to thank for the likes of Hook in 1991, Sister Act in 1992,Lethal Weapon 3 in 1992 and The Wedding Singer in 1998.

She knew how to spin a yarn with finesse

She even had the QI boys eating out of the palm of her hand.

And she could sing too

She was also a devoted dog lover and animal rights campaigner

Gary </3

But it was her mental health advocacy that made Fisher truly stellar

Carrie Fisher did so much to bring light to mental health awareness, she didn't hide her illness and was't afraid to discuss it. pic.twitter.com/OoOKYzJqzc — michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) December 27, 2016