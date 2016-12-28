As
news of Carrie Fisher's tragic passing broke, tributes poured in for the world's beloved Princess Leia - but Fisher was so much more than a princess from a galaxy far, far away. She was a cracking comic actress
VIDEO
Catastrophe’s just the tip of the iceberg.
A ridiculously gifted public speaker
VIDEO
As she displayed when she spoke about her co-star Harrison Ford when he received the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
VIDEO
And when she roasted George Lucas during the ceremony for his.
A wonderful author
Not only did she pen some brilliant memoirs, she also gave us brilliant books like Postcards From The Edge, which went on to become a rather memorable movie with Meryl Streep as the leading lady.
VIDEO And a gifted script doctor
VIDEO
You have her to thank for the likes of Hook in 1991, Sister Act in 1992,Lethal Weapon 3 in 1992 and The Wedding Singer in 1998.
She knew how to spin a yarn with finesse
VIDEO
She even had the QI boys eating out of the palm of her hand.
And she could sing too
VIDEO She was also a devoted dog lover and animal rights campaigner
Gary </3
But it was her mental health advocacy that made Fisher truly stellar