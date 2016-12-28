For many people, Carrie Fisher was Princess Leia. But for a happy few, she was so much more than the Star Wars star.

In fact, time and again the actress popped up in projects and stole the show, from her hilariously deadly cameo in The Blues Brothers to her recent recurring role in Channel 4's Catastrophe.

Star Wars might not be available to stream online, but if you want to celebrate Fisher's life and career, this is where to start.

Catastrophe

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's transatlantic comedy has been a smash hit for Channel 4, and it's a credit to the creators' work that Fisher chose to appear in the third series as Rob's hellish mother Mia. Even her dog Gary gets a role.

Last night Sharon Horgan shared an image of her and Fisher on Instagram, saying, "Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss."

The Blues Brothers

Fisher's murderous character doesn't even have a name in the classic comedy, but she shadows Jake and Elwood throughout their musical 'mission from God'.

When Harry Met Sally

Another film tricky to get hold of unless you want to own it, but worth it for Fisher's brilliant role as Sally's (Meg Ryan) best friend Marie. Slick, single and able to deliver the most cutting life advice in the film: "The right man for you might be out there right now and if you don't grab him, someone else will, and you'll have to spend the rest of your life knowing that someone else is married to your husband."

The Last Leg

Even before Catastrophe, Fisher was appearing in surprising places on Channel 4, none more so than Friday night comedy show The Last Leg. She appeared on the show twice, and left a lasting impression.

While travelling down this avenue of British panel shows, don't forget her appearance on QI. Fisher appeared in Stephen Fry's documentary The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive (sadly not available apart from ugly YouTube rips), but this QI Christmas appearance from 2014 is gold.

30 Rock

Fisher appeared in series 2, episode 4 as Liz Lemon's comedy icon Rosemary Howard, in full anarchic mode.

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me,” 30 Rock creator Tina Fey told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

The Burbs

Fisher stars opposite Tom Hanks in this film about a happy suburban couple who are terrified the family down the road are Satanists. As you do.

