Book to big screen adaptations were plentiful in 2016 and as a new year begins we can expect to see those "soon to be in the cinema" shelves in our bookshops filling up fast.

Here are the books you need to read before they become box office bestsellers...

1. A Monster Calls – Patrick Ness

What’s the book about?

Based on an original idea by Siobhan Dowd, A Monster Calls follows Conor (Lewis MacDougall), a young boy who receives a visit from a creature (Liam Neeson) that isn’t the one he’s been expecting. He thought it would be the one from his nightmare, the one he’s had every nice since mum (Felicity Jones) started her treatment – but this monster is something ancient and wild. And it’s after the most dangerous thing of all...

When is the movie out?

A Monster Calls opens in UK cinemas on January 1st 2017

2. Live By Night – Denis Lehane

What's the book about?

Denis Lehane (the man who brought us The Wire) takes us on a journey to 1920s Boston where smalltime thief Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck) meets Emma Gould (Sienna Miller). He’s told to cuff her while his pals knock off the casion she works at but Joe falls head over heels for her and decides to handle the situation a little differently.

It’s that sequence of events that sets him on the road tobecoming one of the nation's most feared and respected gangsters. Expect violence, double-crossing, drama and pain in this “journey into the soul of prohibition-era America”.

When is the movie out?

Live by Night is set for release in the UK on January 13 2017