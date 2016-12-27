Name: Miriam Margolyes

Age: 75

Twitter: @Miriammargolyes

Best known for: Being a legend of the stage and screen and popping up in the Harry Potter films.

Bio: Born and raised in Oxford, Margolyes set the wheels of her career in motion when she joined the Cambridge Footlights (the same comedy troop that gave John Cleese, Eric Idle, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson) in 1962.

Her time with the Footlights laid the foundation for a long and illustrious career as a character actress, with a BAFTA for her role in The Age of Innocence and pop culture kudos galore for her turn as Madam Morrible in Broadway smash hit, Wicked.

Margolyes was also the voice of female sheepdog, Fly, in Babe, and provided the dulcet tones for the Matchmaker in Mulan, but it's her magical performance as Madam Pomfrey in the Harry Potter film franchise that gains her notoriety among the younger generations.

From Old Flames to Freud, Life and Loves of a She Devil, Blackadder, The Girls of Slender Means, Oliver Twist, The History Man, and Vanity Fair, her list of TV credits is extensive, and even stretches to include Merlin and Doc Martin.

Oh, and she's a fantastic Graham Norton guest. Just ask her former couch mate will.i.am...

Or Dominic Cooper...

Or Stanley Tucci...