Name: Bobby George

Age: 71

Twitter: @BobbyGeorge180

Best known for: Being one of the darts world's most bedazzling legends, thanks to his personal set of crown jewels.

Bio: A literal Bobby Dazzler, George made his name on the darts circuit thanks to his pretty fascinating entrances. He liked to wear a crown and cloak, and carry a candelabra as he walked to the stage, to the tune of Queen's We Are The Champions.

Born and raised in London, he had several jobs (including night club manager and floor layer) before he took up darts at the age of 30.

Within a year he was competing on the world stage and he went on to win several major tournaments, including the News of the World Championship in 1979 and 1986, the Butlins Grand Masters in 1979 and 1980, the North American Open in 1978 and the Nations Cup in 1980, as part of an England triples team with Tony Brown and John Lowe.

He's been working form the commentary box for BBC darts coverage since 1998, working mainly on the BDO World Championship. But he's also branched out from the sport to take on action gigs and reality shows.

In 2004, he starred in the comedy film One Man and His Dog and he also took part in ITV's Celebrity Fit Club. Brainiac: Science Abuse series 4 saw him playing darts in order to explode caravans and he was also a team captain in Showbiz Darts again alongside Andy Fordham.

In 2010, Bobby performed Run DMC's Walk this Way on Let's Dance for Sport Relief with Tony O'Shea, Willie Thorne and Dennis Taylor.