As we shiver through wintery December, tonight the TV transported us to warmer climes as the Real Marigold Hotel gang explored the world's top retirement locations. Not bad for a Christmas holiday, eh?

The two-part Christmas special sees four of the original travellers – Miriam Margolyes, Wayne Sleep, Rosemary Shrager and Bobby George – take in the sunny sands of Florida plus a trip to Japan, home to one of the world's largest ageing populations.

Tonight saw the first of two episodes – but what did you think? Were you just as entertained as when the series aired earlier this year? Was it nice to see the gang back together again? And are you looking forward to the second series (more details on that here) airing in 2017?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below...