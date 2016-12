Roald Dahl's Revolting Rhymes were brought to life on BBC1 this Christmas, in an animated take on the author's twisted fairytales that boasted an all-star cast including Dominic West, Gemma Chan and David Walliams.

But did they do Dahl justice? Whether you're new to the stories or an avid fan of the originals, tell us what you thought in the comments box below and we might publish it...