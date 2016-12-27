The Great British Bake Off aired its final episode on the BBC last night and there wasn't a dry eye in the house. The baking series – which has been shown on the Beeb since its very first series in 2010 – will transfer to Channel 4 next year in a reported £20 million deal, but without judge Mary Berry and presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc after the trio decided not to "go with the dough".

In the closing moments of a festive two-part special, the series broadcast a montage of its very best bits – the highs and lows that helped attract a record 14.8 million viewers to the show's most recent final. Think Nadiya's teary win, Frances's biscuit tower and Iain's notorious baked Alaska...

And with our final glimpse at all our favourite bakers past and present, it all got a bit emotional – for us and for Mary. In the words of Bezza herself, it was "sheer perfection. And we enjoyed every minute". Now pass the tissues...