We couldn't get through a whole year without a Jeremy Clarkson show garnering controversy. Step forward, The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond, and a bizarre 'joke' about ice cream which has been met with incredulity online.

In the latest episode of The Grand Tour, Hammond appeared to equate eating ice cream with being gay, telling co-host Clarkson that he didn't eat ice cream because "it has something to do with being straight".

Richard Hammond gags while explaining ‘men who eat ice-cream are gay’ on The Grand Tour, ep 6.

Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels? pic.twitter.com/G4W9ziqLch — Hayden Scott-Baron (@docky) December 26, 2016

"Ice cream is a bit... you know," Hammond added. "There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream... it’s that way, rather than that way, " he flustered.

Hammond's comments were criticised when clips of the episode emerged online, with people calling him out for the 'homophobic' joke.

that weird moment even Jeremy Clarkson looked at Richard Hammond being homophobic about ice cream like 'wtf you talking about, mate?' — Exotic Butters (@animasynthetica) December 27, 2016

Off for a BIG GAY ice cream.

Want anything Richard Hammond?#Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yFngIlTvzJ — Pride in London (@LondonLGBTPride) December 27, 2016

Others made fun of Hammond's pudding preconceptions.

I'm now going to spend all day imagining Richard Hammond with his sad masculine dessert of a single Yorkie bar, pretending to be happy. — Steph. (@EccentricSteph) December 27, 2016

I suspect Richard Hammond would find this Australian ice cream very unnerving pic.twitter.com/z8fPXEzCwg — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) December 27, 2016

Would you like a Choc Ice Richard?

*Hammond sighs wistfully*

No, best not. https://t.co/VxiT9JkcjF — Kevin Donnellan (@Kevind04) December 27, 2016

Richard Hammond would probably run screaming out of the room if you presented him with a meringue. — Ian Berriman (@ianberriman) December 27, 2016

.@RichardHammond HELLO I HAVE BEEN EATING ICE CREAM FOR YEARS AND I'M STILL HETEROSEXUAL WHAT I AM DOING WRONG PLEASE HELP — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 27, 2016

However, others weren't quite on board with the Twitter bite back.

Lol the "I'm offended" mob trying to get Richard Hammond sacked. Trouble is Amazon r not obsessive PC weirdos like BBC n wont care — Sean from Enderby (@SeanFromEnderby) December 27, 2016

The episode first streamed on Amazon on Friday 23rd December.