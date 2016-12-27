Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire was not a slow burner. Voldemort return to wreck havoc on the wizarding world, Ron’s jealousy of Victor Krum planted the seed of future romance with Hermione, and Cedric Diggory, well, that’s still too difficult to talk about.

In fact, looking back, there’s so much going on that you may have missed a few details. Fortunately, Redditor zandraraptor may have spotted some magical foreshadowing you didn’t. And it’s oh so simple.

What if each of the tasks in the Triwizard tournament represented each of the Deathly Hallows?

Think about it; the first task, fending off a fire-breathing dragon, is all about power. That could represent the omnipotent elder wand.

The second task, recovering a loved one from the lake, embodies the resurrection stone.

And the third? The maze is all about finding something lost and hard to find, which sounds a lot like the cloak.

Endure all three and you win the tournament and become Triwizard champion. But perhaps not the master of death, as Cedric all-so-brutally found out (it's still too hard to hard about).