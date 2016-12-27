Jon Snow (no, not the moody Game of Thrones one) has stolen The Big Fat Quiz of the Year show – again! Yes, the Channel 4 news presenter returned to the comedy quiz hosted by Jimmy Carr to describe/dance out a hit song from the past 12 months.

Here's was Snow’s clue to a tune from this year:

"News organisations have warned of a possible pandemic after a man in his 30s was admitted to hospital after symptoms such as 'hot blood' and 'a feeling inside his bones'. And a severe burning in the groin region described as feeling like 'sunshine in his pocket'."

Got the song? Of course you have – it’s Justin Timberlake’s smile-fest Can't Stop The Feeling. And your reward for getting it right: Jon Snow pulling out his best shapes on the dancefloor/C4 newsroom.

You might want to sit down for this.

Fun fact: everyone who saw the short clip (now including you) LOVED it:

Jon Snow dancing has brought inexplicable amounts of joy to my heart #bigfatquiz — Emily Scaife (@EmilyJayne1985) December 26, 2016

I want Jon Snow dancing as my screensaver. My happy gif of the year #BigFatQuiz — Katie (@AdriftGiraffe55) December 26, 2016

Watching Jon Snow dancing on #BigFatQuizoftheYear has made 2016 just the tiniest bit better 🙌🏻 — Nicole (@wheatabixley) December 26, 2016

Jon Snow dancing to Can't Stop the Feeling is my favourite thing to have happened this year @jonsnowC4 😂😂😂 #bfqoty #bigfatquizoftheyear — ❄Angi Lou Who❄️ (@2DWorlds) December 27, 2016

Jon Snow dancing to Can't Stop The Feeling on #bigfatquizoftheyear has made my evening. — jingle bell liv (@livvyscf) December 26, 2016

Here's your chance to watch his dance to Drake’s Hotline Bling from last year’s Big Fat Quiz…

…And the one he did to Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass the year before.

Bliss.