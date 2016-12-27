Game of Thrones has been named the most pirated show on the internet for a fifth year running.

The HBO epic is the most illegally downloaded show of 2016 according to research by website TorrentFreak, with The Walking Dead and Westworld in second and third place.

Illegal file sharing peaked immediately after the season six finale, with 350,000 actively people sharing the episode at one time.

However, researchers from TorrentFreak add that traffic to illegal download sites in 2016 is fairly stable compared to last year, with the rise in streaming services

"A lot of people have made the switch from torrents to streaming sites over the past months, which likely had an impact on the numbers," they explain.

New Amazon show The Grand Tour enters the list in 10th place, contrary to earlier reports saying that it was the most illegally downloaded show of the year.

"TorrentFreak has kept a close eye on the most-shared torrents for The Grand Tour, which get roughly 20,000 people sharing simultaneously at their peak," an earlier report claimed. "Peanuts compared to Game of Thrones’ record, which sits at over a quarter million."

Most illegally downloaded shows of 2016

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. Westworld

4. The Flash

5. Arrow

6. The Big Bang Theory

7. Vikings

8. Lucifer

9. Suits

10. The Grand Tour