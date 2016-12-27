Viewers of last night’s The Witness for the Prosecution, the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic play, spat out their collective turkey sandwiches last night.

And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.

Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.

bbc could have warned me that #witnessfortheprosecution would have so much sex in, Nans horrified and i've never been so embarrassed 😩😩😩😩😩 — jeni (@_jeni_d) December 26, 2016

#witnessfortheprosecution could do without the sex, the in-laws are here. — Andrew Davies (@Drewdavies123) December 26, 2016

Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution 😐 — Caitlin (@grimbletweets) December 26, 2016

A Toby Jones sex scene is just what I didn't need at Christmas #witnessfortheprosecution — Michael. (@miguelhunter) December 26, 2016

The BBC should have issued a statement before #witnessfortheprosecution that this adaptation was not suitable to watch with Grandparents. — Ollie Charles (@OllieCharles) December 26, 2016

Well the family and I weren't expecting that from the Christmas Agatha Christie 😳 #witnessfortheprosecution — Rebecca Jones (@Rebe_Jones) December 26, 2016

Does anyone recall a time when the BBC's Boxing Day family treat didn't involve Kim Cattrall on a retro shagathon? #witnessfortheprosecution — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) December 26, 2016

forever singing 'sex cough' to the tune of Soft Cell's 'sex dwarf' from now on #witnessfortheprosecution — tinsel mcsprinkles (@ssempreliberaa) December 26, 2016

Well, you were warned, guys…

Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says "may contain scenes of a sexual nature" and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution — Surrie (@littlebrightone) December 26, 2016

Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take gran to another room...

The Witness for the Prosecution concludes 9pm tonight, BBC1