Viewers of last night’s The Witness for the Prosecution, the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic play, spat out their collective turkey sandwiches last night.
And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.
Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.
Well, you were warned, guys…
Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies
before the final episode. And maybe take gran to another room...
The Witness for the Prosecution concludes 9pm tonight, BBC1