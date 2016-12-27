Prepare to have everything you thought you knew about Christmas flipped on its head.

Elf – the classic Christmas film jam-packed with laugh-until-you-cry gags from giant 'elf' Will Ferrell – has been re-cut as a horror movie. How, you ask? Well, imagine every adorably naive statement from earnest elf Buddy twisted into the maddened ramblings of a psychopath and you get the gist.

The folks at Cinefix are responsible for this reinterpretation of Buddy's mission from Lapland to track down his real, curmudgeonly father in New York City. You can blame them when you realise you'll never look at Elf the same way again...