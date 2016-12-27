It's the end of an era on EastEnders this new year as Samantha Womack and Rita Simons make their exit from the BBC1 soap - and you can get a sneak peek of the drama right here.

Rumours have long been circulating about how Ronnie and Roxy will be leaving Walford, with speculation mounting that the pair will come to a grisly end.

This new trailer certainly promises much in the way of drama as Ronnie's nuptials to Jack are threatened by an angst-ridden Roxy, who's unravelling thanks to substance abuse. Will long-standing secrets come out? And will the Mitchell sisters be meeting their maker?

You can watch the promo below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the New Year drama on EastEnders.

