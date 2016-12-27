Lee Carter's life looks set to get a whole lot worse in tonight's EastEnders when it appears as though the truth about the Queen Vic robbery could be revealed to dad Mick.

Last night's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Whitney finally learn the truth about her husband's involvement after he returned home following police questioning.

So far, the news has yet to reach Mick's ears, but could all that be about to change during a confrontation at the pub this evening?

Fans can expect Lee to be left on edge when he finds work colleague and gang leader Oz having a drink at the Vic with his family.

Lee begins to panic when the topic of the robbery comes up - but is Oz about to put Mick in the picture about what happened on that fateful night?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

