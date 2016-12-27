Mystery currently surrounds the return of both Michelle Fowler and Max Branning to EastEnders, with big question marks currently hanging over their motivations. But are they about to spill their secrets to each other?

With fans of the BBC1 soap wondering whether Max has revenge on his mind and why Michelle has made a comeback to the Square after two decades away, it looks as though each could end up being the other's confidante.

A new trailer sees Michelle introducing herself to Max in the cafe - and we all know what happens when Max comes into contact with a member of the opposite sex! So will the two of them get together? It would certainly bring added tension to Stacey's door, what with Michelle being Martin's sister...

Other storyline highlights featured in the new year promo include Lee's spiralling crisis, as well as Ronnie and Jack's upcoming wedding. But is Roxy about to ruin the big day?

You can watch the trailer below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the New Year drama on EastEnders.

