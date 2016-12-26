J.K. Rowling rightly receives a lot of credit for introducing entire generations of children to reading, but her legacy extends even further.

"I think their commitment to good cinematic work was potentially just as important to young people's filmic education as JK Rowling's accomplishments were for our literary upbringing," argues Evan Puschak aka The Nerd Writer in this insightful analysis of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

From unlikely director Alfonso Cuarón – his previous movie at the time was "an explicit Mexican road trip drama about sexual discovery" – the film produced some unforgettable images. This video will give you a whole new appreciation of the world of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is on ITV at 4.10pm on Boxing Day