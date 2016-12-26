Name: William Adams

Age: 41

Twitter: @iamwill

Best known for: Being one of the founding members of the Black Eyed Peas, becoming something of a pop culture icon and the creative force behind a lot of the songs that fill dance floors on a regular basis

Bio: You’ll know will.i.am as a music superstar thanks to his days with the Black Eyed Peas, but this Voice UK veteran is something of a modern sensation.

Don’t believe us? Try typing will.i.am into your internet browser and see what happens.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, his career in the music industry began when he was just 13 years old, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor, musician, DJ, record producer and philanthropist (yes, he is ALL of those things) has released four solo albums, and worked with artists like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, U2, Rihanna. Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj to name but a few.

He’s also one of The Voice UK’s original coaches and actually won the show with Jermain Jackman in 2013.