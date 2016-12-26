The Great British Bake Off Christmas special marked the end of an era: the last ever episode of Bake Off to be shown on the BBC.

The festive two-parter features returning bakers from past series, but now it's time to look to Bake Off's future – and wonder how it will manage the move to Channel 4.

Much is still to be confirmed when it comes to The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, but here's everything we know about the new series, the new presenters, and when it's set to hit our TV screens next.

When will the next series of The Great British Bake Off air on Channel 4?

Channel 4 will broadcast the next full series of Bake Off, but it's unclear whether they will be permitted to air it in 2017.

The BBC is understood to have had a "cooling off" clause in its contract with Bake Off creators Love Productions, which gives it the right to prevent Channel 4 from broadcasting a full series in 2017

RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC plan to play "hardball" with Channel 4, and stop them from showing the new series next year.

Does that mean there will be no Bake Off in 2017?

The "cooling off" clause reportedly only applies to the full series of Bake Off. Channel 4 has already announced it will air a celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up to Cancer in the autumn of next year, featuring Paul Hollywood – the only one of the original presenters who have stayed with the show.

Who will the new Bake Off presenters be?

Love Productions have already begun the search for a new batch of bakers to appear in the next series of The Great British Bake Off.

However, the presenting line-up is still to be confirmed: RadioTimes.com understands there will be no announcement concerning the new presenters and judges until next year.

Paul Hollywood, the only member of the presenting line-up to stay with Bake Off on Channel 4, says there are "a few names in the hat", but that nothing has been confirmed.

Explaining his decision to stay with the programme, he said on The Jonathan Ross Show, “I didn’t want to lose my job. I love doing what I do.

"At the end of the day, I’m a baker by trade, that’s all I am and I want to carry on doing my job and I didn’t think that was a bad thing to do.”