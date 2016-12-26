It’s now been three years since the Boxing Day special that kick-started two series of Ronnie Barker’s classic comedy Open all Hours sequel, Still Open All Hours. And now series three is soon opening up show too…

When is series three of Still Open All Hours starting?

The episode will air on Boxing Day, 26th December at 8.30pm on BBC1, marking the fourth consecutive Boxing Day that the series has appeared.

Episode 2 of the new series is expected to be shown just under a week after the Christmas special on New Year’s Day (Sunday 1st January), with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday.

Who’s in it?

Sir David Jason continues to reprise his role as Granville from the original Open All Hours, having inherited the corner shop from his uncle Arkwright (Ronnie Barker) prior to the original pilot.

Joining him will be James Baxter as his son Leroy, Tim Healy as Gastric, Johnny Vegas as Wet Eric, Brigit Forsyth as Madge, Kulvinder Ghir as Cyril, Stephanie Cole as Mrs Delphine Featherstone, Maggie Ollerenshaw as Mavis, Sally Lindsay as Mrs Agnew, Geoffrey Whitehead as Mr Newbold, Janine Duvitski as Mrs Bridges and Nina Wadia as Mrs Hussein among others in the ensemble cast.

However, this series will see one noticeable missing cast member – Lynda Baron’s Nurse Gladys Emmanuel, who appeared in almost every episode of both Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours thus far. Unfortunately, filming clashed with Baron’s commitments to EastEnders, where she plays Linda Clarke.