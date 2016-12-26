Roald Dahl fans are in for a TV treat this Christmas as his celebrated Revolting Rhymes are brought to life in a two-part animation. Delivering a Dahl-ing twist to a series of six fairy tales, they boast an all-star cast of voice talent...

When is Revolting Rhymes on?

You can catch the first half-hour animation on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 6:30pm, with the second instalment at the same time the next day, Bank Holiday Tuesday 27th December.

Which fairy tales does it tackle?

In part one, you can enjoy Dahl's twisted takes on Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and The Three little Pigs, while in part 2 it's a Cinderella-meets-Jack-and-the-Beanstalk mash-up.

Who's in it?

Dominic West is the wolfish narrator, with Rose Leslie as Red Riding Hood, her Game of Thrones co-star Isaac Hempstead Wright as Jack and Humans' Gemma Chan as Snow White. Tamsin Greig voices a number of roles, as do Rob Brydon, David Walliams and Bertie Carvel. So, all in all, quite the star-studded production.

