The ever-acerbic Philomena Cunk will be back on BBC2 with a brand new comedy special this festive period, Cunk on Christmas.

The comedy character, originally created for Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe, has branched out into her own "in-depth" documentary investigations recently. She began with Cunk on Shakespeare, and now she's back, trying to "track down the true meaning of Christmas, and find out exactly what it is he wants".

What time is Cunk on Christmas on TV?

The one-off comedy special, written by Charlie Brooker, will air at 10pm on Thursday 29th December on BBC2.

Who is Philomena Cunk?

Cunk is played by comic actress Diane Morgan, who recently starred in BBC sitcom Motherland. Cunk will also be appearing in Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe, trying to make sense of the year's news. Good luck with that.

