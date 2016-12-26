Yes, First Dates is coming back on the box. But not as you know it: the dating show is moving from The Paternoster Chop House in London to a romantically-charged boutique hotel in France.

Channel 4 is giving us the chance to see what happens next with the singletons that hit it off, as they can choose to extend their stay in the French countryside.

When can I watch First Dates Hotel on TV?

Channel 4 will be showing the new series on Monday 2nd January at 10pm.

Will Maître D’ Fred Siriex be returning?

Yes, the French dating guru and his time will all be moving to the Hotel.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be six episodes in the series.