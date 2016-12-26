Still Open All Hours returned to our TV screens this evening as Granville (David Jason) and Gastric (Tim Healy) found themselves playing marriage counselors while Leroy (James Baxter) donned a festive disguise to avoid his own brand of relationship trouble.

The special is the first of seven new episodes to come, as Still Open All Hours returns for its third series.

But did Granville and co get off to a strong start? Could you see why they were STILL Open All Hours after all these years?

Did you miss Lynda Baron, who couldn’t fit this series into her schedule?

And most importantly, will you be tuning in for the next episode?

We want to know what YOU think – yes, YOU – so leave your thoughts and reviews in the comments below!