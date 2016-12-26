And so the long awaited return of Rutland Weekend Television has happened.

The Entire Universe was certainly an ambitious production - from the pen of former Monty Python star Eric Idle, with choreography from former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and starring former pop star and current scientists, TV presenter and general polymath Professor Brian Cox.

But did it work for you, or was it a singing and dancing joke too far to work on TV? Should things like this be kept on the stage or did it light up your festive season with original and ambitious comedy?

We'd love to know what you thought of the show. Let us know in the comments box below...