Val Stones' exit in this year's series of The Great British Bake Off has been voted viewers' favourite BBC Bake Off moment of all time.

The Bake Off 2016 contestant's departing speech, when she said, "Whatever I bake, I stir love into it", was chosen as the best BBC Bake Off moment according to a RadioTimes.com poll.

Over 1,600 votes were cast online, with Val's speech pulling over a quarter of the votes. The carnage of 2014's #Bingate was just behind with 22 per cent, with last year's heartwarming win for Nadiya Hussain (21%) in third.

Not only does this show Bake Off viewers have relatively short memories (come on, she only left the tent a few months ago), but that they’re lovely bunch too.

Although Iain Watters’ infamous Baked Alaska incident came second, other disasters such as 2012’s John Whaite’s salt and sugar mix up got less than one percent of the vote. Even the squirrel’s, ahem, nuts from series two only got 5 per cent of the vote.