Norman Calder
Series: 5 (2014 winner was Nancy Birtwhistle)
Eliminated: Week 5
From: Portknockie, Moray, Scotland
Follow Norman on Twitter: @normcalder
Previous GBBO highlight: Wow, how do you pick one highlight for Norman? This is a man who labelled pesto “exotic”. A man who spelled out “bake” in semaphore. A man who could say the following in his amazing accent…
Don’t ever change, Norman.
What he’s been up to since Bake Off: Fantastic news, guys: Norman finished his autobiography called A Taste of Norman’s Life. He’s also launched a website where he says he’s pleased “he had Mary Berry taste his cakes without throwing up”.
Just in case that’s not enough Norman for you, he also uploaded a Youtube video of all the objects in his shed called – WAIT FOR IT – stuff from the shed.
VIDEO
He also recently uploaded this video entitled “Irises Bathroom & WetWall” under Youtube’s comedy category.
VIDEO