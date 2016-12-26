The Great British Bake Off says goodbye to the BBC, and goodbye to the original dream team of Mel, Sue, Mary and Paul – we'll have a good, absorbent sponge ready to dry up our tears – this Christmas on BBC1. It's the first time the show's done a seasonal special, so what's the deal with The Great Christmas Bake Off?

The format will have GBBO super-fans drooling: lots of your favourite contestants from previous series of the Bake Off are making a comeback!

Episode one: Christmas Day

4.45pm BBC1

Four bakers from past series of GBBO hit the tent once more. Here they are in this year's tent, with a reminder of their previous form: