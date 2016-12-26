The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

This month marks 15 years since Peter Jackson’s first venture into Middle Earth and the CGI in this multi-Oscar-winning fantasy flick hasn’t aged a day. Well, providing you ignore the cave troll. And the riverside giant Gates of Argonath. And everything about Moria’s Balrog. But still, Ian McKellen’s “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!” will give you chills a decade and a half on.

When is it on? Saturday 17th December, 4:15pm, ITV

The Hobbit: An unexpected Journey

Calling all true Tolkienists: the Lord of The Rings prequel will air straight after the Fellowship of the Ring, meaning this Middle Earth marathon will rack up six hours and twenty-five minutes of your time. But it’s worth sticking around for film two because you’ll be treated to a) Martin Freeman’s performance as Bilbo Baggins, b) Gollum’s first confrontation with Bilbo, and c) Sylvester McCoy’s first appearance as bird poo-spattered wizard Radagast.

When is it on? Saturday 17th December, 7:30pm, ITV