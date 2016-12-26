Luke Kelly, the grandson of adored children’s writer Roald Dahl, believes that the BBC’s Christmas adaptation of Revolting Rhymes will offer a pleasant antidote to the travails of 2016.

Kelly, who runs his grandfather’s estate, adds that the collection of sometimes grisly fairytales in the two-part animation are perfect for what he calls one of the “saltiest” years ever.

In the adaptation, a story is weaved together from Roald Dahl’s alternative book of Fairy Tale poems, Revolting Rhymes.

The collection of six rhymes, which retell classic fairytales with different twists and endings, were written by Dahl in 1982, but the BBC has put a modern new spin on them in the half-hour films.

So how could the story of Red Riding Hood, Snow White, greedy pig bankers and voraciously greedy wolves help us after a year which has seen political turmoil as well as the deaths of many much loved cultural icons such as David Bowie, Terry Wogan, Caroline Aherne, Victoria Wood?

Kelly tells RadioTimes.com: “It’s been amazing amazing year on a personal level because it was Roald’s 100th birthday this year but for the world it has been one of the saltiest years. [Revolting Rhymes] says that the world isn't perfect and there will always be happy ever after but also to say that things twist and turn and it’s interesting and can be funny and ultimately at the end of the day good will win out. I feels like the right message for this Christmas. Bad things can happen but it will be OK in the end, it feels like for 2016 Christmas that’s exactly what we need to hear.

For Kelly (pictured, below), the thought of millions of people watching this animated rendition of his grandfather’s book of poems around Christmas will mark the perfect ending to his ancestor’s anniversary year.

“I don’t want on a personal level to be prescriptive …but I think that there is room at Christmas for that storytelling, something familial…that shared moment,” he adds.

“I think that there is something really nice about the Christmas moment. Not to overstate this but I think at this point because it’s easy to say this about everything but it feels like particularly right now. To have this thing that embraces the fact that the world is a complex place but that at the centre of it has some really positive values feels like something we can be proud to be a part of.”

Kelly, who has written two children’s book of his own, says the TV version of Revolting Rhymes also captures the spirit of Dahl.

“I feel really proud. The pride comes from the combination of fealty to the original story where they have woven the rhymes verbatim with such a careful deft touch.

“At the same time they have come to enrich the story with these juicy comic linkages like the pigs of the bank and lending the money for the houses of straw and twigs which has only... contributed overall to this wonderful balance.

“Roald would have loved it on a couple of grounds. I think he would have loved that all these years after he wrote it and and after his death he was reaching such a large audience and on the BBC at Christmas

"It gave him a thrill that his hands were reaching thousand of miles around the world into children’s bedrooms and classrooms. It’s reaching into millions of families’ houses at Christmas.

"It’s very true to his work too. It’s scary in just the right ways and it doesn’t patronise children. He was a believer in the idea that fairytales were a way for children to confront their fears; it was a big part of his childhood. It's cautionary but not preachy. That combination of being scary and cautionary is allowed because you’re funny. You can imagine the giggles that come from kids. Someone doesn’t get killed, they are eaten in one gulp. Heads don’t roll they bounce. I feel that is the perfect embodiment of Dahl – bouncing heads!”

Revolting Rhymes is on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 6.30pm