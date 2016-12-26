The BBC is bringing Roald Dahl’s alternative book of Fairy Tale poems, Revolting Rhymes, to the small screen with a lovely-looking animation.

The collection of six rhymes, which retell classic fairytales with different twists and endings, were written by Dahl in 1982 as standalone poems, but the BBC has turned them into one whole story in two new half-hour films.

Airing over two nights this Christmas, the first one goes out on Boxing Day and features a stellar voice cast including Gemma Chan voicing Snow White, Dominic West playing the Wolf and Rose Leslie bringing to life Red Riding Hood.

Here are the main players...

David Walliams

Plays: Jack's Mother

Bio: David Walliams, who probably needs no introduction, first found fame in his sketch show partnership Little Britain with Matt Lucas but has since gone on to near-superstar status with an array of acting roles, his sketch show Walliams & Friend, his work as a judge on Britain's Got Talent - and a neat sideline as a children's author.

Dominic West

Plays: The Wolf/Magic Fairy/Giant

Bio: The actor came to prominence with his starring role in cult US crime drama series The Wire, where he played the wise-cracking good guy Jimmy McNulty. Since then he has rarely been off our screens with starring roles in shows such as The Affair and The Hour as well as numerous theatre appearances.

Rob Brydon

Plays: King/Rolf/Banker Pig/Short Sister

Bio: The Gavin & Stacey, Marion and Geoff, The Trip and Would I Lie to You? Welsh funnyman has had a long and distinguished career as a voice over artist, having started out his career as a continuity announcer for the BBC. Also played numerous roles in last year's BBC1 animation Stick Man including Cat, Snail, Frog, and Park Keeper.

Bertie Carvel

Plays: The Magic Mirror/Senior Dwarf/Huntsman/Prince

Bio: Perhaps best known to TV viewers for his turn as the adulterous Simon in BBC1 drama Doctor Foster, Carvel also played Strange in another landmark BBC show Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Tamsin Greig

Plays: The Babysitter/Miss Maclahose/Grandma

Bio: Versatile actress is known for her starring roles in comedies Green Wing, Episodes, Friday Night Dinner and Black Books. Archers listeners will know her voice work too - she plays hard-nosed businesswoman Debbie Aldridge. But since Greig's career has taken off she is in the drama less and less - her character currently lives in Hungary.

Gemma Chan

Plays: Snow White

Bio: Humans fans will recognise Chan as the synth Mia in the hit drama. But she has also appeared in episodes of Sherlock, Doctor Who, Fresh Meat, Dates, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and The Game, and Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Rose Leslie

Plays: Little Red Riding Hood

Bio: If you don't recognise her from Game of Thrones, then you know nothing about the hit HBO fantasy drama where she played Jon Snow's tragic Wildling love Ygritte. The Scottish actress rose to fame playing Gwen Dawson in Downton, the housemaid who took up shorthand and typing and found a better life out of service.

Revolting Rhymes is on BBC1 on Monday December 26 and Tuesday December 27 at 6.30pm