Captain Phillips ★★★★★

9.00-11.35pm ITV Premiere

A seaborne adventure yarn directed by Paul Greengrass and based on fact. In 2009 Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) took command of an unarmed container ship with orders to sail through the Gulf of Aden to Mombasa. Pretty soon, the ship is boarded by a small group of armed pirates led by Abduwali Muse (Barkhad Abdi) who, on their second attempt, take control of the vessel and hold it to ransom, the unarmed crew being powerless to stop them. When eventually the pirates leave the ship, taking Phillips as hostage, the fun and games really begin because now the US Navy and SEAL marksmen come into the picture. More vitally, Phillips’s life is in peril every minute because Muse’s henchmen want him dead. It’s quite a gripping tale, a study of courage in adversity, with excellent performances by Hanks and Abdi.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

