Chetna Makan returned with a bang to the Bake Off tent, winning The Great Christmas Bake Off's Boxing Day special.

The series 5 baker was on fire from the off, telling the camera, "Bring it on!" before even a whisk had been waved. The 2014 semi-finalist beat fellow returning bakers James, Janet and Howard to the title.

Chetna started strong with her spicy Christmas canapés, impressing with her choux pastry aubergine and tomato and spiced potato pastry bites.

She came third in Paul's unpronounceable technical challenge, but was the standout baker in the manic Christmas showstopper challenge, making 36 festive miniatures, including baked Alaskas (dangerous), Buche de Noel, and ginger and citrus cheesecakes.

Everyone was rightfully nervous when she announced she was making baked Alaskas, given Bake Off's history of freezer-based disasters.

Even with a bit of a wobble – "obviously the freezer knows it's me!" – Chetna came through.

"it was a really crazy showstopper; it was so intense," she said, although her fellow bakers had even more of a fraught time.

In the end, her trio of family favourites were enough to earn her Christmas Star Baker, following on from Mary-Anne's win in the Christmas Day episode.