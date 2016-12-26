If you're a fan of the Queen of Crime, then consider yourself catered for. Because the schedulers have managed to include an Agatha Christie whodunnit on every day of the Christmas holidays.
There are Miss Marple mysteries starring Joan Hickson (AKA the one we all agree is how Miss Marple ought to be).
There's a Miss Marple film starring Margaret Rutherford (AKA the one we all agree is nothing like Miss Marple)
There's Death on the Nile starring Peter Ustinov (AKA the one where the brilliant Angela Lansbury acts drunk the whole time)
And, of course, BBC1's brand-new two-part The Witness for the Prosecution (AKA the one we all hope will be as good as the one with Marlene Dietrich).
So, for all you amateur sleuths, here's the full timetable of murder and mayhem:
Saturday 17 December
The Agatha Christie Hour - 7.10am, Drama
Miss Marple: double bill with Joan Hickson. Murder at the Vicarage/Sleeping Murder. From 11.00am, Drama
Agatha Christie: a Life in Pictures - 3.00pm, Drama
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 3.20pm, 12.50am, ITV Encore
Film: Ten Little Indians - 5.00pm, Drama
Film: Murder Most Foul - 7.00pm, Drama
Sunday 18 December
Agatha Christie's Marple - 11.45am/5.55pm, ITV3
Miss Marple - 11.00am, Drama
Film: Ten Little Indians - 3.00pm, Drama
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 4.50pm/6.55pm, ITV Encore
Film: Murder Most Foul 5.00pm, Drama
Miss Marple - Nemesis - 7.00pm, Drama
Monday 19 December
Agatha Christie's Marple - 1.55pm/7.00pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Death on the Nile - 6.50pm, ITV Encore
Tuesday 20 December
Agatha Christie's Marple - 8.30am/2.10pm/7.00pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 12 noon/6.55pm, ITV Encore
Wednesday 21 December
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 12.05pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - After the Funeral - 6.55pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.00pm/7.00pm - ITV3
Thursday 22 December
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 11.55am, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 4.35pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Wasp's Nest - 6.50pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Cards on the Table - 8.00pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - 1.55pm/7.00pm
Friday 23 December
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.05pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Taken at the Flood - 6.55pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - 10.35am, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Marple - By the Pricking of My Thumbs - 7.00pm, ITV3
Christmas Eve
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Murder on the Orient Express - 9.00pm, ITV Encore
Miss Marple - a whole day of Joan Hickson-starring episodes, 7.00am until 3.00am, Alibi
Christmas Day
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Hercule Poirot's Christmas - 6.45pm, ITV Encore
Boxing Day
Agatha Christie's Poirot - triple bill - 1.25pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.00pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Mrs McGinty's Dead - 6.55pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - The Sittaford Mystery - 7.00pm, ITV3
The Witness for the Prosecution - 9.00pm, BBC1
Tuesday 27 December
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.20pm/4.45pm/2.05am, ITV Encore
Film: Death on the Nile - 9.15am, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Cat Among the Pigeons - 7.00pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05am, ITV3
The Witness for the Prosecution - 9.00pm, BBC1
Wednesday 28 December
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.15pm/4,45pm/1.00am, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Sparking Cyanide - 10.10am/1.00am, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - The Clocks - 7.00pm, ITV3
Film: Agatha - 2.45am, ITV3
Thursday 29 December
Agatha Christie's Marple - 7.55am, ITV3
Film: Agatha - 12.05pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05pm, ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.00am/12.30pm/4.45pm, ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Three Act Tragedy - 7.00pm, ITV Encore
Friday 30 December
Agatha Christie's Marple - double bill - 10.10am - ITV3
Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.00am, 12.20pm, 4.45pm - ITV Encore
Agatha Christie's Poirot - Halloween Party - 7.00pm - ITV Encore