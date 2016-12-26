1. Jurassic Park: with bricks you'll find a way

When you're eight years old and your dad is an animator, this is what happens. Yep, it's all of the original JP films in one three-minute brick spectacular.

2. Brick to the future

Take one iconic clock tower scene, add in some coloured bricks and this is what you get.

3. Fifty Shades of Lego

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey really, er, click as EL James's steamy novel is re-imagined in toy form.

4. Stig of the bricks

Some say this Lego version of a Top Gear trailer is actually funnier than the original.

5. Bricks assemble!

Sure, they're big powerful superheroes, but Thor, Iron Man and co are just as impressive in miniature Lego form. Here they are in a plastic version of The Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer.

6. Plastic Wars

Your film isn't deemed cool until there's a Lego spoof and it didn't take long before a brick-version of the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer was made. May the bricks be with you.

7. Doctor Who? Doctor Lego, of course

Attention to detail was crucial in this brick-based 50th anniversary celebration of Doctor Who. All the doctors are there and Tennant's even has cheekbones...

8. Bricky Gervais

If Ricky Gervais was to do stand-up in Lego form, Spider-Man, Sherlock Holmes and a Stormtrooper would drop in to hear his material. Good haul, right?

9. Man of Bricks

Henry Cavill's moody Man of Steel trailer has exactly the same level of intensity in brick form. Exactly the same.

10. Cumberbrick and that Shelock fall

If you thought watching Sherlock's The Reichenbach Fall would be any less emotional in brick form, you'd be wrong. Grab a teeny tiny tissue and relive the emotion brick by brick.

Read more:

The top 10 movie moments in Lego