Of all the celebrities competing in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, Melvin Odoom probably has the least impressive track record: he was the first to be eliminated from this year's show. Despite this, the radio DJ is back on the dance floor for the Christmas special.

Who is his Strictly partner?

Odoom and his professional partner Janette Manrara never got a chance to show us what they could do before they were kicked off Strictly without even so much as a dance-off – as Anastacia was ripped her scar tissue and couldn't take part in the results show.

So the two have paired up again to perform a Charleston to a song from Elf. That's a dance they didn't perform on the main show, as they were eliminated from the competition in week two.

At the time, Manrara gushed: “In this industry, we get to meet a lot of different kind of people and I think Melvin is one of those individuals that you meet and never forget from the first moment you meet them. He’s got such a beautiful soul, such a gorgeous smile, an infectious personality and I just want to thank you for making this, although short, an extremely sweet journey amazing for me.”

Is he a contender?

Odoom got just 22 for his Cha-Cha-Cha and 23 for his Tango. But the studio audience will remember him the best as he only left the show in October, and stranger things have happened.

This year's Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6.45pm on BBC1