Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays appeared on the show back in 2014, when she came runner-up to Caroline Flack. Winning the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special would seriously cheer things up in the Bridge household, after her husband Wayne Bridge missed out on a place in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final.

Who was her original Strictly partner?

Bridge was Kevin Clifton's second-ever Strictly celebrity partner, but his success in this year's series alongside Louise Redknapp pretty much ruled out a dance floor reunion for the Christmas special: he has been way too busy.

She was initially set to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, but had to drop out due to extreme morning sickness.

Is she a contender?

In 2014, she was strong from the beginning, earning a 10 in week three for her Paso Doble to America from West Side Story (though it was only a "Donny ten" from guest judge Donny Osmond). Her next 10 came in week 6, for a Tango to Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Bridge made it to the final in an exceptionally competitive year, where dances scoring 38, 39 and 39 weren't enough to beat Caroline Flack. She came runner-up, as did Simon Webbe.

What has she been doing since Strictly?

The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2014. Bridge is mother to two young sons, Carter and Parker, and has been taking a break from the spotlight. But she definitely has a new look: her signature short pixie cut has grown out, making her almost unrecognisable.

Who will Frankie Bridge be dancing with in the Christmas special?

Bridge will be dancing with Gorka Marquez – who went out disappointingly early in his first year on the show as his celebrity partner Tameka Empson was eliminated in week three. Will this be his chance at a Strictly victory?

They will perform an American Smooth to Let It Go from Frozen.

This year's Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6.45pm on BBC1