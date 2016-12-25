While Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys returns for two Christmas Specials this year, at this stage there are no plans for more series of the sitcom on the BBC.

This Christmas Agnes refuses to get a tree, and Grandad gets a prescription for medical marijuana - alas we will not enjoy any more absurd storylines in the form of new series, for the time being.

We can expect, however, to rejoin the Brown household for more yuletide chaos in the future. Speaking last year, O’Carroll said that the BBC “are expecting Christmas specials up until 2020”.

The channel is making decisions year by year but we can definitely hope for a festive instalment in 2017.

Watch this space.