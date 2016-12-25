There won't be a blank spot in the TV schedule this Christmas – as classic game show Blankety Blank is making its latest comeback.

What time is Blankety Blank on ITV?

Blankety Blank will be on ITV at 6.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Who is hosting – and who are the celebrity guests?

This time, David Walliams will be the host asking celebrities to help contestants fill in the missing words in a one-off special on ITV this Christmas, following in the footsteps of previous hosts Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Paul O'Grady.

Celebrity panellists are Anne Robinson, X Factor judge Louis Walsh, comedian Joe Lycett, Birds of a Feather actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Lesley Joseph, Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent and the much-loved Chuckle Brothers (Barry and Paul).

How will Walliams handle his hosting duties?

The actor and talent show judge already has some experience of the show: he appeared on a charity version of the quiz for Comic Relief in 2011.

"I have some very big shoes to fill as presenter of Blankety Blank," Walliams has said.

"I loved Terry Wogan and Les Dawson as a child, and Paul O’Grady was absolutely hilarious. I hope I can bring this much loved show to life for a new generation."

Introducing the show, he jokes: “Now before we begin, I would just like to pay tribute to Blankety Blank's glittering array of hosts. The legendary Sir Terry Wogan, the comic genius Les Dawson and most recently Lily Savage. A man dressed as a woman, something I would never do..bit desperate”

